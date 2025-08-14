Israeli Army Chief approves core plan for new Gaza offensive

Israeli Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir has approved the “basic concept” for a new large-scale offensive aimed at taking control of Gaza, marking a major step in Israel’s ongoing military campaign.

According to The Guardian, citing Reuters, the Israeli military announced that Zamir had endorsed the central framework for the operation in the Gaza Strip. While the military has not released specifics on the scope or strategy, the plan is expected to involve ground maneuvers and intensified strikes in Gaza City and its surrounding areas.

Reuters reported that Israel intends to re-enter and seize Gaza City—territory it captured in the early days of the October 2023 war but withdrew from shortly afterward. A military spokesperson told Euronews that the plan was developed in line with political directives, with Zamir’s approval paving the way for operational preparations to advance.

So far, no official timeline has been given, but Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated on Sunday that he expects the upcoming Gaza campaign to be “relatively short” once launched.

The move comes just days after Israel’s security cabinet gave its consent to the operation—a decision that has sparked sharp criticism internationally and from opposition parties within Israel. Opposition leader Yair Lapid condemned the plan as “a disaster,” warning that it goes against the advice of senior military and security officials.

Reports from Israeli media, cited by Al Jazeera, suggest that Zamir himself had initially opposed the Gaza City takeover. His concerns reportedly included the risk to the roughly 20 remaining hostages believed to be alive, the potential exhaustion of Israeli forces, and further damage to Israel’s already strained international image.

Despite these earlier objections, Zamir has now signed off on the “basic concept” of the operation, signaling Israel’s intent to press ahead with a potentially decisive and controversial new phase in the Gaza conflict.