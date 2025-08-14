Special traffic, security measures in Islamabad for August 14

Islamabad police have deployed over 4,000 officers for the 78th Independence Day celebrations. The plan aims to ensure safety and smooth traffic flow. Officers will patrol, guard checkpoints, and secure public places like markets and parks. Entry and exit points of the city will have strict checks. The Red Zone will see a heavy police presence.

Special measures are in place to prevent any incidents. Patrol teams will monitor parks and recreational areas for family safety. Citizens can report suspicious activity on helplines Pucar-15, 1715, or 1815. The police have urged the public to stay alert and cooperate with security teams. The goal is to make the celebrations safe and enjoyable for everyone.

Inspector General of Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi sent greetings to the public. He called freedom a great blessing. He urged citizens to celebrate with full spirit and gratitude. He encouraged families to enjoy the day while offering prayers to Allah. His message highlighted pride in the nation’s achievements.

Islamabad Traffic Police also released a detailed traffic plan. It covers routes for the *Marka-e-Haq* celebrations and the main ceremony at Sports Complex. Srinagar Highway between Serena Underpass and Zero Point will be closed from 3 pm to 5 pm. Heavy traffic will not be allowed in Islamabad or Rawalpindi during this time.

Several roads will remain closed for events. These include Murree Road via Shakarparian, Chand Tara Chowk, Garden Avenue I-8, G-7 Loop, and the Sports Complex turn. Alternate routes like Jinnah Avenue, Embassy Road, and Ninth Avenue will remain open. Drivers can use these to reach their destinations with minimal delays.