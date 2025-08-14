Zardari, Shehbaz urge unity and justice on 78th Independence day

Pakistan marked its 78th Independence Day with calls for unity and justice. President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif delivered separate messages to the nation. Both leaders urged the people to rise above divisions and work for equality and service to all. They paid tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Allama Iqbal, and the workers of the Pakistan Movement for their struggle and sacrifices.

President Zardari said the nation showed resolve and strength against recent Indian aggression. He called the victory in Marka-i-Haq and Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos a landmark in history. He praised the armed forces for their professionalism and unity. He said Pakistan proved it is peace-loving yet capable of defending its sovereignty. He urged citizens to channel this spirit into economic growth, education, technology, and environmental resilience.

The president also expressed solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir. He said their courage and struggle for self-determination remain close to Pakistan’s heart. He pledged continued diplomatic, moral, and political support until their rights are achieved. He reminded the nation that unity and discipline can achieve victories beyond the battlefield. He called for eradicating poverty, creating opportunities, and building a just society.

Prime Minister Shehbaz praised the leaders and workers of the independence movement. He said their vision turned an impossible dream into reality. He honored the martyrs of Marka-i-Haq, calling it a military and ideological victory. He said the triumph revived the past glory of the armed forces and reinforced the sanctity of freedom. He vowed to protect Pakistan’s sovereignty while pursuing peace through dialogue and diplomacy.

The prime minister highlighted steps for public welfare, including cuts in electricity rates. He said the government is working to meet economic, industrial, and technological needs. He urged the nation to adopt the spirit of the independence movement for a strong economy. He stressed that stability is essential for a secure defence. Both leaders ended their messages with prayers for the nation’s prosperity and unity.