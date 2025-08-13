BIC doctors lauded for first heart valve replacement without surgery

Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani has praised doctors at Bahawalpur Institute of Cardiology for replacing a patient’s heart valve without major surgery – a first for the region. At a meeting with the team, Mr Rabbani called it a remarkable example of advanced medical techniques and teamwork, adding that the achievement would boost public trust in healthcare institutions. Head of Department Professor Dr Shahadat Hussain pointed out the shortage of beds, saying the institute’s outpatient department treats 200,000 patients a year, conducts 7,000 angiographies, 4,000 angioplasties and implants pacemakers in 100 patients annually.

Dr Usama Munir said the milestone procedure underscored the need for a separate budget to address patient care challenges. Certificates of appreciation were awarded to Professor Dr Shahadat Hussain, Dr Usama Munir, Dr Gohar Bashir, Dr Hafiz Ibtisam Ahmed, Dr Faisal Ghaffar, Dr Anwar, Dr Fauzia Ghaffar, Dr Khalid Sarwar, Dr Sofia Farukh and Dr Ihtiraz Ahsan Wahga.