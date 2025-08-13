Court rejects Dr. Yasmin Rashid’s bail pleas in May 9 cases



The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore dismissed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr. Yasmin Rashid’s bail applications in two May 9 cases. Judge Manzar Ali Gul heard the bail pleas, stating they were ineffective after the court’s verdicts. Dr. Yasmin had filed bail requests in cases related to the Shadman police station and Rahat Bakery protests. Both cases resulted in 10-year prison sentences against her.

The court ruled that after the judgments, bail applications became invalid and dismissed them accordingly. On July 22, the ATC sentenced Dr. Yasmin Rashid and other PTI leaders to 10 years imprisonment in the Sherpao Bridge protest case. Other convicted leaders include Mian Mehmood ul Rasheed, Ijaz Chaudhry, and Sarfraz Cheema. However, six accused, including Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Hamza Azim, were acquitted.

On the same day, the ATC in Sargodha sentenced Punjab Assembly opposition leader Malik Ahmed Bachar and others to 10 years each for protests held on May 9 in Mianwali. These sentences come amid ongoing legal actions against PTI leaders for their role in the nationwide unrest following former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s arrest.

The May 9 protests erupted after Imran Khan’s arrest outside Islamabad High Court in the Al-Qadir Trust case. Violent demonstrations targeted military, government, and private properties, particularly in Lahore’s Model Town area. These protests caused eight deaths, nearly 290 injuries, and major property damage.

During the unrest, protestors attacked the Lahore Corps Commander’s residence, known as Jinnah House, and damaged a gate at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi. Following this violence, law enforcement arrested around 1,900 people, including PTI leaders and activists, leading to multiple cases and convictions related to the May 9 events.