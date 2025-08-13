Punjab revises summer vacation schedule again for schools

LAHORE: The Punjab government has once again revised the schedule for summer vacations in schools. According to the latest decision, classes for grades 1 to 8 will now resume on September 1, while classes for grades 9, 10, O/A Levels, and intermediate will reopen on August 18.

This change affects both public and private educational institutions across the province. Punjab’s Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat confirmed the update, saying it was made after consultation with education experts and keeping in view the weather and academic needs.

Earlier, authorities had extended the summer break due to the ongoing heatwave, but this new revision splits the reopening dates to ease the transition and prioritize senior students’ academic schedules.

The minister clarified that intermediate classes will also resume from August 18, ensuring that board exam preparations are not delayed. Meanwhile, younger students will benefit from additional time off to avoid heat-related risks.

This marks yet another adjustment in the vacation calendar, sparking mixed reactions from parents and schools. However, officials insist the decision balances student safety with academic continuity.