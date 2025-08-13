Army deployed nationwide for Chehlum security

The federal government has ordered full security deployment of the Pakistan Army and civil armed forces across the country for the Chehlum of Imam Hussain. This deployment covers all four provinces, Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Islamabad Capital Territory. The decision came after formal security requests from provincial governments and local administrations to ensure smooth and safe observance of the religious event.

According to official sources, the federal cabinet gave its approval for the deployment orders to guarantee foolproof security during Muharram. The Pakistan Army’s involvement is authorized under Article 245 of the Constitution, while the civil armed forces are deployed under the Anti-Terrorism Act of 1997. This legal framework allows coordinated efforts to maintain public safety during sensitive occasions.

Provincial governments of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan, along with authorities in Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, formally requested federal assistance. Islamabad’s district administration also sought support, reflecting the importance of securing major processions and gatherings in the capital city.

The army and civil armed forces will work closely with provincial and district administrations to manage security duties. Their roles include protecting public gatherings, monitoring procession routes, preventing any potential threats, and ensuring that peace is maintained throughout the Chehlum day activities.

This comprehensive security arrangement aims to preempt violence or disruptions and provide a safe environment for citizens observing this significant religious occasion. Officials have urged the public to cooperate with security personnel and adhere to instructions, emphasizing the combined effort required for successful event management nationwide.