PAC probes haj fund embezzlement

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC), led by Junaid Akbar Khan, convened on Tuesday to examine audit objections concerning the Ministry of Religious Affairs for fiscal years 2022-23 and 2023-24.

The committee focused on major embezzlement cases, including the alleged fraudulent activities of former Assistant Accounts Officer Muhammad Kaleem, who is accused of misappropriating Rs44.7 million from official Haj funds.

Audit reports revealed that Kaleem, stationed in Jeddah, transferred large sums from official accounts to his personal bank account, including a Rs12 million remittance meant for the Directorate General Haj in 2021.

Despite these allegations, Kaleem is currently in Canada, prompting the ministry to request a red warrant and pursue recovery through his assets, while the PAC demanded detailed information on his property within a month.

The committee also highlighted irregularities in Haj operations, pointing out issues with payments for tents in Mina and Arafat totaling Rs49.8 million, which lacked proper receipts and documentation, raising further concerns.

Additionally, PAC members sought details about the involvement of judges, politicians, and bureaucrats in Haj operations. The ministry reported deploying 1,700 staff members, including 130 armed forces personnel, during the season.

Secretary Religious Affairs, Dr. Atta-ur-Rehman, briefed the PAC on measures taken to tighten Haj operations, assuring that stricter controls are now in place, while the committee vowed to monitor the investigation closely.