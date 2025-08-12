Flood alert issued as Punjab rivers rise amid monsoon rains

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) of Punjab on Tuesday warned of possible flooding in rivers due to ongoing rains and expected water release by India in the coming days. Officials said water levels in key Indian dams have risen unusually high, raising concerns about increased water flow into Punjab’s rivers.

A PDMA spokesperson said the Bhakra, Pong, and Thein dams in India are currently at 61%, 76%, and 64% of their total capacity, respectively. This increase has sparked fears that India may release water into the Sutlej River within the next two days, potentially causing flooding downstream.

The PDMA has also issued a warning for medium to high-level floods in the Chenab River. Its director general confirmed that the situation of rivers and dams is being monitored continuously to prepare for any emergencies. The authority expects water levels to rise further in the Sutlej River.

This alert follows a recent flood advisory issued as Punjab prepares for a seventh monsoon spell starting August 13. The heavy rains are expected to increase water flow in major rivers such as the Sutlej, Ravi, Chenab, and Jhelum, along with their tributaries.

Commissioners, deputy commissioners, and other relevant departments have been directed to stay on high alert and take necessary precautions. The recent monsoon spells have already caused widespread damage, including urban flooding, flash floods, and landslides across Pakistan.

Last month, Gilgit Baltistan also suffered heavy losses from flash floods and landslides caused by intense monsoon rains. The region’s Chief Minister reported at least 10 deaths and multiple injuries, highlighting the severe impact of the ongoing weather crisis.