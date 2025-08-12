Pakistan, West Indies battle for series win today

Pakistan and West Indies are set to face off in the third and final ODI at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad. The series is currently tied 1-1, raising the stakes for both teams. The match will start at 6:30 pm Pakistan Standard Time, and fans are eagerly waiting to see who will claim the series victory.

Pakistan kicked off the series with a strong all-round performance in the first ODI. The bowlers limited West Indies to a modest total, and Pakistan’s batsmen chased down the target comfortably, winning by five wickets. This solid start gave Pakistan confidence heading into the next games.

However, West Indies bounced back in the second ODI, which was shortened due to rain. Chasing a revised target of 181 runs in 35 overs, the hosts dominated the match and secured a five-wicket win. This result leveled the series and set the stage for an exciting decider.

Pakistan may make some changes to their squad, with fast bowler Naseem Shah likely to return after missing the second match. The team’s top-order batting, led by Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, will need to perform consistently after mixed displays in earlier games.

The lower-order batsmen, including Hasan Nawaz and Hussain Talat, showed promise in the last match and will be crucial if Pakistan faces pressure. On the bowling front, Shaheen Shah Afridi remains a key player, despite not taking wickets in the previous match.

Conditions at Brian Lara Stadium generally favor bowlers. Early movement assists pace bowlers, while spinners can expect turn as the game progresses. Both teams will need to adapt quickly to these conditions to claim the important series win.