Pakistan slams India’s ‘nuclear blackmail’ claim

Pakistan has strongly rejected remarks by India’s Ministry of External Affairs, calling its “nuclear blackmail” narrative misleading and self-fabricated. The Foreign Office said India had distorted comments made by Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir during his recent visit to the United States.

Field Marshal Munir completed his second significant US visit in less than two months on Sunday, meeting political and military leadership, and attending the US Central Command’s change-of-command ceremony in Tampa, Florida. The most notable event was a dinner hosted by Pakistan’s Honorary Consul Adnan Asad, attended by around 150 guests, including Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Ambassador Rizwan Sheikh, embassy officials, and prominent members of the Pakistani diaspora. The Foreign Office said Indian media later misrepresented the Army Chief’s statements from this gathering.

PR No.2️⃣3️⃣6️⃣/2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣5️⃣ Statement by the Spokesperson Regarding the Statement Made by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) https://t.co/juzRRsq964

⬇️ pic.twitter.com/uLeOrTA5xX — Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Pakistan (@ForeignOfficePk) August 11, 2025

Reacting to Indian media reports, India’s foreign ministry alleged that issuing “nuclear threats” was a long-standing Pakistani practice, adding that such “irresponsible” remarks raised doubts about the integrity of Pakistan’s nuclear command and control.

The Pakistani Foreign Office dismissed these accusations, calling them factually incorrect, self-serving, and part of India’s habit of twisting statements out of context. It said Pakistan is firmly against the use or threat of force, describing India’s “nuclear blackmail” claim as baseless. The statement added that Pakistan is a responsible nuclear power with a comprehensive command and control structure under full civilian oversight, and has consistently shown restraint on sensitive matters.

It further emphasized that Pakistan’s counterterrorism efforts are internationally recognized, with its security forces acting as a strong bulwark against terrorism. The Foreign Office also condemned India’s attempt to involve third countries to pressure Pakistan, saying this reflected India’s lack of diplomatic confidence. Pakistan, it added, would continue acting as a responsible member of the global community but warned that any Indian aggression or violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty would be met with an immediate and effective response, with full responsibility resting on Indian leadership.