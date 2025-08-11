PTI stages protest in National Assembly, demands Imran Khan’s release

During Monday’s National Assembly session, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers staged a loud protest, surrounding the Speaker’s dais and chanting slogans for the immediate release of party founder Imran Khan. They also voiced strong opposition to the ongoing military operation, chanting “operation na-manzoor” (operation unacceptable) repeatedly.

The session began under the chairmanship of Speaker Ayaz Sadiq. PTI’s Asad Qaiser demanded to speak on a point of order, but the Speaker refused and proceeded with the question hour. This refusal prompted PTI members to rise from their seats in protest, waving papers and shouting slogans.

During the question hour, opposition members intensified their protest by surrounding the Speaker’s dais, banging desks, and tearing up copies of the Assembly agenda. The uproar forced the session to continue amid loud chanting. PTI lawmakers called for Imran Khan’s release and rejected the military operation, saying it was against public interest.

After the heated scenes inside the House, PTI members marched outside the National Assembly building and staged a sit-in at the main entrance. They carried placards, raised slogans for judicial independence, and vowed to continue their struggle until Imran Khan was freed.

The protest is the latest in a series of PTI’s demonstrations in and outside Parliament, showing the party’s determination to keep its political pressure alive despite facing a hostile government bench.