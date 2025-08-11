Indian authorities accused of harassing Pakistani diplomats

New Delhi – Tensions between Pakistan and India took a new turn as reports emerged of alleged harassment of Pakistani High Commission staff in New Delhi. According to diplomatic sources, four Pakistani diplomats have received eviction notices from their landlords despite ongoing lease agreements.

The diplomats, who are staying in private rented houses, were reportedly asked to vacate their residences before the agreed contract period. Sources claim the notices were influenced by external pressure. The diplomats are also reportedly under continuous surveillance, while basic services like gas and internet are being disrupted repeatedly.

In addition to housing issues, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs has allegedly delayed visa extensions for 17 Pakistani staffers. Pakistan had submitted visa extension requests three to five months ago, but approval remains pending. These delays are further straining diplomatic operations.

Sources also revealed that the water supply to the Pakistani High Commission has been cut off. Furthermore, Indian newspapers have not been delivered to the mission for the past one and a half months, limiting access to local media and information.

Pakistani diplomatic sources have informed Islamabad’s Foreign Office about the situation. They have urged Indian authorities to uphold international diplomatic norms and ensure the safety and dignity of diplomatic personnel under the Vienna Convention.