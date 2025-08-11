Pakistan Senate forms minority caucus on int’l minority day

ISLAMABAD – In a landmark move, the Senate has officially notified the formation of a parliamentary caucus focused on minority rights in Pakistan. The announcement came on August 11, coinciding with International Minority Day. Senate Chairman Yousaf Raza Gillani made the declaration during a special session, reaffirming the commitment to uphold constitutional protections for minorities.

The caucus will include members from both the Senate and the National Assembly. The National Assembly Speaker will nominate members from the lower house. This joint effort aims to enhance cooperation across parliamentary chambers to address minority issues more effectively. The formation followed persistent demands from minority senators, who sought stronger representation and protection of their communities.

According to officials, the caucus will focus on promoting religious harmony, cultural diversity, and legal safeguards. Founding members include Senators Dinesh Kumar, Khalil Tahir Sandhu, Gurdeep Singh, and Poonjo Mal Bheel. In its first session, the caucus will define its terms of reference, including strategic goals and collaboration mechanisms with civil society and state institutions.

Chairman Gillani emphasized that women and minorities have always been central to his political agenda. He credited former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for their continued advocacy for inclusive governance. He also acknowledged President Asif Ali Zardari’s commitment to ensuring equal opportunities for minorities in all sectors.

Looking ahead, a special Senate resolution will be tabled to recognize the contributions of minorities to national development. Gillani reiterated that Pakistan’s diversity is its strength and expressed hope that the new caucus will become a strong voice for marginalized communities, promoting a more inclusive, tolerant, and peaceful society.