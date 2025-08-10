Lahore’s Wahga heritage corridor nears completion, boosting tourism

Lahore’s first dedicated tourism highway, the Wahga Heritage Corridor, is almost ready to open, promising better travel facilities for thousands of commuters and tourists visiting the Wagah Border. The project was reported by 24NewsHD TV on Sunday.

Stretching 13 kilometers from Quaid-e-Azam Interchange to the Zero Line at Wagah Border, the corridor has cost around Rs 2.85 billion so far. It features a 68-foot-wide main road with 20-foot-wide service roads on both sides to ensure smooth traffic flow.

The construction includes over 22 kilometers of RCC drainage systems, a 10-kilometer decorative wall, and modern solar-powered streetlights. The project started in January and is progressing quickly towards completion.

Once operational, the corridor will improve access for local visitors and foreign tourists who come to see the daily flag-lowering ceremony at Wagah. It will also welcome thousands of Sikh pilgrims arriving from India, enhancing their travel experience.

Travelers will enjoy portraits of national heroes, artistic lighting, and beautifully landscaped surroundings along the route. This artistic touch aims to celebrate Pakistan’s culture and history while providing a comfortable journey.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz expressed pride in the project, saying it reflects a commitment to world-class infrastructure that serves citizens and showcases Pakistan’s rich heritage to international visitors. The corridor is expected to open fully by next month.