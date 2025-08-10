PMDC clarifies it raised MDCAT fee by 12.5pc

The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) on Saturday refuted claims of a fee increase of 80 per cent for their colleges admission test, announcing that the test is scheduled for October 5 this year.

In a press release, PMDC announced that the Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT) was scheduled to be held on Sunday October 5, while addressing the concerns regarding the fee.

“It has come to the notice of the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) that there has been a misunderstanding regarding the MDCAT examination fee, which claims that it has increased by 80pc,” it said.

“PMDC would like to clarify that the fee for the MDCAT has increased modestly and gradually over the past years,” it added, noting that it was Rs8,000 in 2024 and is set at Rs9,000 for 2025 – the Rs1,000 increase marking an increment of only 12.5pc, not 80pc as had been circulated on social media.

It also said that the exam would be conducted by universities nominated by federal and provincial authorities, rather than by PMDC.

“However, PMDC as a regulator has developed a uniform syllabus for the MDCAT in consultation with all stakeholders,” it said, adding that it had also “invested heavily” in developing a question bank based on a common syllabus agreed upon by the provinces.

According to the statement, the council’s decision to revise the fee upon the request of the examination-conducting universities was due to the rising costs of paper printing, enhanced security protocols and logistical arrangements, as well as payments for examiners, invigilators, and administrative staff and to ensure adequate seating and facilities for candidates.

“Despite significant inflation and increasing operational costs, PMDC remains steadfast to affordability and fairness,” PMDC said, stressing that the council had taken a “balanced approach to ensure that the exam remains accessible to all candidates while maintaining quality and integrity in the testing process”.