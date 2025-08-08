Denmark urges Israel to reverse Gaza expansion plan

Denmark has strongly criticized Israel’s decision to expand its military operation in Gaza. Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said the move is wrong. He urged Israel to reverse the decision immediately. Rasmussen made these remarks during an interview with Denmark’s TV2 on Friday. He expressed concern over the rising humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Israel’s political-security cabinet approved a new military plan early Friday. The plan allows Israeli forces to take control of Gaza City. This marks a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict. The decision came despite growing criticism from the international community. Domestic protests in Israel have also intensified in recent weeks.

Foreign Minister Rasmussen stated that further military action will only increase civilian suffering. He called for restraint and dialogue instead of force. According to him, military expansion risks worsening an already tragic situation. He emphasized the need for international pressure to stop the violence. Denmark joins several countries urging de-escalation.

Meanwhile, the humanitarian situation in Gaza remains dire. Thousands have been displaced, and infrastructure is heavily damaged. Aid groups continue to face access restrictions. Medical supplies, food, and clean water are in short supply. Global organizations have warned of a looming catastrophe if fighting continues.

Denmark’s appeal highlights growing global frustration with Israel’s actions. Rasmussen’s comments add to rising diplomatic pressure. As the conflict deepens, international calls for peace are becoming louder. Observers hope that continued dialogue may help ease tensions. However, the future of Gaza remains uncertain without meaningful political action.