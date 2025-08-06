Punjab kicks off first-ever minority week on August 7

Punjab will celebrate its first-ever Minority Week from August 7 to 11. The five-day event will honour the role of religious minorities in Pakistan. It also aims to promote peace, unity, and interfaith harmony across the province.

The celebrations will begin with an opening ceremony at Cathedral Church of Pakistan in Lahore. A double-decker bus rally will pass through major religious landmarks, including Krishna Mandir, Gurdwara Dera Sahib, Badshahi Mosque, and Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum, ending at Minar-e-Pakistan. A tree plantation drive will also take place on the first day.

A series of events will follow each day. On August 8, a university will host an academic session on minority rights and social contributions. The next day, August 9, Alhamra Hall will host a seminar on interfaith harmony with speakers from different faiths and civil society.

On August 10, the Sports Board Punjab will organize a sports day for minority youth. Traditional and modern games will bring communities together through fun and teamwork. Students and local athletes are expected to participate.

The week will conclude on August 11, which is National Minorities Day, with a closing ceremony at Aiwan-e-Iqbal. Punjab’s Minister for Minority Affairs, Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, will attend, along with foreign diplomats, religious leaders, and students. The week reflects Punjab’s strong message of inclusion and unity.