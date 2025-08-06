Atta Tarar owns journalist abuse, calls for justice

Federal Information Minister Atta Tarar said he takes responsibility for any mistreatment of journalists across Pakistan. He urged prompt action and justice for journalists facing abuse. Tarar made the remarks during a Senate Standing Committee meeting chaired by Ali Zafar. The committee discussed amendments to the Motion Pictures Act 2025 and also addressed media-related concerns.

During the meeting, officials explained changes to rename the new body as the Federal Board for Film Certification. They also mentioned that decision-making would be shifted from the federal cabinet to relevant divisions to avoid delays. Some committee members expressed concern over centralized censorship, emphasizing the public’s right to choose films.

The discussion also highlighted coordination challenges between federal and provincial film certification processes after the 18th amendment. Tarar stressed the need for uniform rules nationwide to support the film industry and reduce bureaucratic hurdles. The committee later approved the film certification board’s agenda.

The committee also examined nine cases registered under PEMA against journalists nationwide. Officials revealed that most accused journalists are currently outside Pakistan. Issues included allegations of anti-state narratives and social media complaints. The committee demanded full case details and asked for reports from police chiefs of all provinces.

A major focus was the case of journalist Tariq Work, who faced police brutality in Rawalpindi. Minister Tarar apologized unconditionally for the mistreatment of journalists and proposed forming a subcommittee for the issue. The committee summoned police officials and recommended suspending the relevant SHO until investigations conclude. This marks a strong move toward protecting press freedom and ensuring journalist safety in Pakistan.