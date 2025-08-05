UAE sets special plan for Pak-Afg matches in tri-series

The UAE local authorities have prepared a special plan to maintain order during the upcoming T20 tri-nation series in Sharjah. The matches begin later this month. The plan focuses especially on the two high-tension games between Pakistan and Afghanistan, scheduled for August 29 and September 2. Officials aim to prevent any violent incidents between fans inside or outside the stadium.

This move comes after several past clashes involving Afghan and Pakistani supporters. During the 2022 Asia Cup in Sharjah, Afghan fans attacked Pakistani spectators. Similar violence occurred during the 2019 World Cup in Leeds, where Afghan fans tried to assault Pakistani players after a loss. Security forces had to intervene in both cases.

According to the new guidelines, Afghan and Pakistani fans will sit in separate enclosures. Entry points for both groups will also be separate. Fans will not be allowed to move between the enclosures or visit each other’s gates. The plan aims to reduce chances of physical or verbal confrontations.

The decision also follows an incident earlier this year in New Zealand. Two Afghan fans allegedly verbally abused Pakistani player Khushdil Shah in Mount Maunganui. The player reacted angrily, and the fans were later removed from the stadium. Fans in Karachi also vandalized stadium chairs during a Champions Trophy match.

The UAE authorities say no fan will be allowed to take the law into their own hands. They hope this stricter approach will ensure a safe, enjoyable experience for all cricket lovers. Security will be increased around the Sharjah Stadium throughout the series.