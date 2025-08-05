Gaza burns: 79 killed in one day

Israeli airstrikes killed at least 79 Palestinians in Gaza in the past 24 hours, reported Al Jazeera. The strikes targeted several areas, including aid distribution points. Among the dead, 52 were waiting for humanitarian help. The attacks also injured at least 644 people. Violence continues to escalate across the besieged territory.

The Gaza Health Ministry confirmed that hunger also claimed more lives. Eight more Palestinians, including a child, died from starvation. This brings the total deaths due to hunger to 188. These include 94 children. Food and medical aid remain blocked in several areas.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel’s war on Gaza has killed 61,020 Palestinians. Over 150,671 people have been injured, many critically. The ministry also reported that since May 27, Israel’s new aid distribution system has caused more deaths. Around 1,568 people were killed while trying to receive aid. More than 11,230 have been injured in such incidents.

UN officials have raised strong concerns over the situation. Leila Baker, UNFPA’s regional director for Arab states, called it “a tragic and ongoing genocide.” She said it is destroying lives not only in Gaza but also in the West Bank. She blamed the international community for failing to act effectively.

Baker added that Israel, as the occupying power since 1967, must protect the people under its control. She said the UN is deeply concerned for two million Palestinians trapped in Gaza. She also criticized the lack of accountability and access for humanitarian organizations. The crisis continues to deepen with no end in sight.