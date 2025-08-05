Fakhar out, Babar in? Asia Cup squad update

Former captain Babar Azam may rejoin the national squad for Asia Cup 2025 as selectors eye alternatives due to Fakhar Zaman’s recurring fitness issues.

Fakhar, known for his aggressive batting, suffered a shoulder injury during the West Indies series. This has once again raised concerns about his long-term fitness. The left-handed opener has faced several injury setbacks in recent months, putting his availability in doubt.

After returning from Florida, a decision on Fakhar’s rehab will be made. However, selectors are already focusing on Babar Azam as a potential replacement for the upcoming tournament. His recent performances could boost his chances of returning to both the Asia Cup and the tri-nation T20 series.

Sources say if Fakhar fails to recover, Babar’s consistent form, especially in the ODI series against the West Indies, may earn him a spot in the squad. This could mark a significant return for the former skipper, who has remained in the spotlight despite being out of the playing XI.

Ultimately, Babar’s inclusion now depends on Fakhar’s recovery and selection committee deliberations, with Pakistan looking to finalize a strong squad for the high-stakes regional competition.