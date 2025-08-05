Punjab approves official exams for grades 5 and 8

The Punjab Cabinet, under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, has approved a wide-ranging set of reforms spanning education, labor rights, prison industries, and infrastructure. Most notably, the cabinet has officially approved government-administered exams for 5th and 8th-grade students across the province—restoring standardized assessments at the middle school level.

In labor reforms, the cabinet approved 1,282 flats for industrial workers and set a uniform minimum wage of Rs. 40,000 across 102 categories, including skilled and semi-skilled labor. The Chief Minister rejected the proposal to charge workers for the flats and directed immediate steps to construct 3,000 more housing units for them.

The cabinet also approved lifetime pensions for widows of government employees, and announced a Rs. 50,000 cash reward for rescue workers performing flood duty. In a major prison reform, CM Maryam ordered the establishment of industries inside jails, ensuring that inmates who work receive proper wages. She also instructed the development of a third-party monitoring system for prisons to ensure accountability.

In terms of digital governance, an online application system for petrol pump permits was approved, allowing investors to obtain NOCs online for the first time. Additionally, comprehensive worker safety rules were introduced—also a first for Punjab. The Chief Minister ordered strict safety enforcement for sewer workers and construction laborers and directed the Labor Department to create an enforcement force.

Infrastructure upgrades also featured prominently in the meeting. A decision was made to roll out an AI-based traffic management system within 90 days. CM Maryam Nawaz also called for the immediate implementation of the Axle Load Management System on roads. The cabinet approved the establishment of WASA (Water and Sanitation Agencies) in five new divisions and ordered the regular scrutiny of fake charitable organizations, with reports to be submitted every four months.