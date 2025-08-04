Ishaq Dar, US secretary Rubio discuss regional stability

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held a phone conversation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, where both leaders discussed bilateral and mutual interest issues. They also exchanged views on the regional situation and agreed to increase mutual contacts.

This recent call follows another phone discussion on July 29, when Ishaq Dar and Marco Rubio talked about bilateral matters. The earlier conversation was part of ongoing talks after their face-to-face meeting in Washington, DC.

During the Washington meeting on July 25, Ishaq Dar and Marco Rubio discussed boosting trade and economic ties, investment, and cooperation in key sectors like agriculture. The talks aimed to strengthen collaboration between the two countries.

According to the Foreign Office, Ishaq Dar received a warm welcome from US officials upon his arrival at the US Department of State. The meeting focused on counterterrorism and regional peace efforts.

Both leaders emphasized the importance of maintaining strong relations and exploring new areas for cooperation. They agreed that continuous dialogue is essential for addressing regional and global challenges.

This series of interactions shows a commitment to deepening the partnership between Pakistan and the United States, focusing on stability, economic growth, and shared security concerns.