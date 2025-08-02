Senior lawyer’s murder triggers probe, six-member team formed

Police have registered a case in the murder of senior lawyer Khawaja Shamsul Islam at Darakhshan Police Station, Karachi. A six-member investigation team led by SSP Keamari has been formed to handle the case. The team will remain active until the suspect is arrested and punished. The case includes charges of terrorism, murder, and other serious offences, and was filed on behalf of the victim’s brother.

Meanwhile, DIG South Syed Asad Raza has taken measures to prevent the accused from fleeing the country. He wrote to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), requesting them to place the suspect, Imran Khan son of Nabi Gul, on the Provisional National Identification List (PNIL). The letter also included the suspect’s photos and personal information.

The investigation committee includes officers from multiple police divisions, including SP Investigation South, SP Clifton, DSP Keamari, DSP Investigation Clifton, SHO Darakhshan, and the case’s investigating officer. According to police, the committee will handle the case from the arrest of the accused to ensuring justice is served in court.

DIG South has already issued the official notification for forming this committee. The team’s main focus is to speed up the investigation, collect strong evidence, and ensure that legal action is taken without delay. The authorities aim to restore public confidence and deliver justice swiftly.

In protest, lawyers across Karachi observed a strike today at the City Court. The Karachi Bar Association had called for the strike, blaming the police for negligence in providing protection. Bar President Aamir Warraich condemned the attack and stressed the need for a complete and transparent investigation into the murder.

It is important to note that Khawaja Shamsul Islam was gunned down outside a mosque in Defence Phase 6 after offering prayers on August 1. The shooter had been waiting to target him. The victim’s son and another individual were also injured in the incident.