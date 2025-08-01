Imran Khan’s sons await visa approval to visit jailed father

Imran Khan’s sons, Sulaiman and Kasim, have applied for Pakistani visas and are now awaiting approval from the Ministry of Interior, according to his sister Aleema Khan. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), she stated that the Pakistani High Commission in London has forwarded their applications and is awaiting a green light from Islamabad.

Aleema confirmed that both sons hold valid NICOPs (National Identity Cards for Overseas Pakistanis) and plan to visit Pakistan soon to meet their imprisoned father. While speaking outside Adiala Jail, she said they have the necessary travel documents but didn’t mention specific arrival dates.

A few days ago Suleiman and Kasim applied for their visas with the Pakistan high commission in London. The ambassador has intimated that he is awaiting approval from the ministry of interior in Islamabad. — Aleema Khanum (@Aleema_KhanPK) August 1, 2025

She hinted that the visit depends on political factors. Government ministers have suggested that the visa applications could be denied. Aleema dismissed those claims as politically motivated, calling it an effort to prevent public support from building around the former prime minister.

“This is political harassment,” she said. “They want to isolate my brother and hide his condition from the public.” She also revealed that her sisters, Noreen and Uzma, were once again denied permission to meet Imran, as jail rules have been tightened. Previously, six visitors were allowed, but the number has been reduced to two.

Aleema emphasized that her family remains determined to support Imran Khan despite these restrictions. She claimed that such measures aim to weaken his morale and reduce his visibility, but vowed they “will not be intimidated.”