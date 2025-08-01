Heavy rains trigger flash flood alert nationwide

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a flash flood warning as widespread rain and thunderstorms are expected across several regions in the next 24 hours. Rain is likely in parts of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), northeastern Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir. However, Sindh and southern Balochistan will continue to experience hot and humid weather with only slight chances of rainfall.

According to the PMD, heavy downpours may cause flash floods in local nullahs and streams, especially in districts like Swat, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Mansehra, and Tank in KP. Areas of South Punjab, including DG Khan and Murree, as well as Galliyat and Kashmir, are also at risk. Consequently, the department has urged residents of flood-prone areas to stay alert and avoid unnecessary travel during heavy rainfall.

Moreover, rain is expected in upper and central Punjab, including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, and Sialkot. Southern Punjab districts such as Multan, Bahawalpur, Muzaffargarh, and Vehari may also receive rainfall, with isolated incidents of heavy showers. In Islamabad, partly cloudy skies with a 40 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms have been predicted.

In KP, rainfall is forecast in cities like Chitral, Swat, Kohistan, and Peshawar, while southern districts including Waziristan, Bannu, and DI Khan are also likely to experience thundershowers. Meanwhile, Balochistan may witness isolated showers in Barkhan, Zhob, and Lasbela, though most of the province will remain hot and dry. Sindh will stay mostly humid, with light rain possible in Tharparkar and some coastal areas.

Additionally, cloudy weather with chances of thunderstorms is expected in Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Some areas of Kashmir may witness heavy rainfall, increasing the risk of localized flooding. As a result, emergency services and local administrations have been placed on high alert to handle any emergencies that might arise due to the intense weather conditions.

In light of the risks, citizens are advised to take safety precautions as strong winds, lightning, and heavy rain could damage vulnerable structures such as billboards, electric poles, and parked vehicles. The government continues to monitor the situation and coordinate response efforts to protect lives and property.