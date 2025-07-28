UNRWA criticizes limited Gaza aid, demands full access

Aid Steps Welcome but Still Not Enough

UNRWA’s acting director in Gaza, Sam Rose, said Israel’s recent decision to allow more aid into Gaza is not enough to meet the desperate needs of the people. While he welcomed the steps, he stressed that restrictions and criticism of aid agencies continue to worsen the crisis. “They block or limit aid, then blame the UN for not doing enough,” he stated. Rose warned that framing humanitarian assistance as part of the problem has led to countless child deaths from hunger.

UNRWA welcomes statements of humanitarian pauses and announcements that restrictions on bringing in humanitarian aid to #Gaza might be eased. We hope that UNRWA will be finally allowed to bring in thousands of trucks loaded with food, medicine and hygiene supplies.

Airdrops Miss the Mark, Frustrate Locals

Efforts by Jordan and the UAE to airdrop supplies into northern Gaza left residents frustrated, as much of the aid reportedly fell in Israeli-controlled zones. Only 25 tonnes—equal to two truckloads—reached Gaza’s Beit Lahiya area on Sunday. The Gaza Government Media Office said the need is far greater, calling for 600 trucks of aid and 250,000 cans of baby formula monthly to meet survival levels. Officials described the situation as critical and urged the lifting of Israel’s blockade.

Starvation Crisis Grows Despite Global Aid

Despite Israeli claims that there’s no starvation in Gaza, the death of baby Muhammad Ibrahim Adas from malnutrition tells another story. A medical source at Al-Shifa Hospital confirmed the child had no access to formula. The World Health Organization reported nearly 20% of children under five in Gaza City are severely malnourished. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump complained that a recent $60 million donation went unrecognized, despite criticism that the aid delivery system lacks safety and efficiency.

Dozens Killed, Aid Ship Crew Detained

Since dawn, Israeli attacks have killed at least 41 Palestinians, including eight civilians waiting for food, according to local medical sources. At the same time, Israel detained 21 activists from the Handala aid ship, which tried to break the Gaza blockade. Seventeen detainees have met with lawyers, while rights group Adalah said their condition remains stable. The Freedom Flotilla Coalition claims the activists are being pressured to accept deportation or face indefinite detention.

Gaza War’s Human Cost Still Rising

Israel’s war on Gaza, which began in October 2023, has so far killed nearly 60,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children. The ongoing air and ground campaign has caused massive destruction, severe hunger, and the collapse of basic services. In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and ex-Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over war crimes. Israel is also under trial at the International Court of Justice for alleged genocide.