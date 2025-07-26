Malaysia erupts in protests against PM Anwar

Thousands of Malaysians gathered in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday to demand Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s resignation. Protesters blamed his government for rising living costs and failure to deliver promised reforms. Many wore black and held signs reading “Turun Anwar,” meaning “Step Down Anwar.” Police estimated around 18,000 people joined the rally. Demonstrators marched through the city and gathered at Independence Square to hear speeches from opposition leaders.

Anwar took office in November 2022 on a platform of reform and transparency. However, his policies have frustrated many Malaysians. Recent tax hikes and cuts in subsidies triggered fears of price increases. Despite efforts to calm public anger, such as cash handouts and fuel price pledges, unrest continues to grow. Critics say these actions are too little, too late.

Protesters included students and civil society members concerned about economic pressure on the poor. One protester, Nur Shahirah Leman, said higher taxes on businesses would raise food prices. She blamed the government’s policies for increasing financial burdens on ordinary people. Others warned that investment and public trust could fall if reforms remain stalled. Many called for better leadership and urgent economic relief.

Anwar also faces criticism for alleged judicial interference. Recent dropped charges against government allies raised doubts about anti-corruption promises. Opponents say the justice system appears politicized. Anwar denies interfering with the courts, but concerns remain. Delays in appointing top judges have fueled further suspicion and eroded public confidence.

Former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad joined the rally and sharply criticized Anwar. Mahathir accused him of targeting political opponents while protecting allies. Their long-standing rivalry has shaped Malaysian politics for decades. Although once allies, they now lead opposing camps. The protests mark a deepening political crisis and highlight growing calls for government accountability.