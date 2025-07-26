“Fitna-e-Hindustan will burn out”: Mohsin Naqvi

QUETTA: Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi issued a strong warning on Saturday, stating that terrorists linked to “Fitna-e-Hindustan” will meet an “exemplary and disgraceful death.” He vowed to crush India-sponsored terrorists and those facilitating them within Pakistan. Naqvi emphasized that no compromise will be made when it comes to Pakistan’s sovereignty and national security.

The stern remarks came during a high-level security meeting held in Quetta, chaired jointly by Minister Naqvi and Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti. The meeting reviewed recent counter-terrorism operations, assessed the security situation, and examined the progress and hurdles in implementing the provincial action plan against terrorism.

Chief Minister Bugti gave a detailed briefing on law enforcement efforts, rising security challenges, and the response strategies being adopted. He said the fight against terrorism is a national struggle, not limited to just the armed forces. “Our security agencies are fully united, and the sacrifices of both the public and forces will not go in vain,” Bugti asserted.

Minister Naqvi reiterated the federal government’s full support to Balochistan, stating that Pakistan’s enemies will be cornered from all sides. He also made it clear that those challenging the state’s authority will be dealt with firmly. The minister stressed that real peace requires eliminating the roots of the informal terror networks that operate with external backing.

The meeting was attended by top officials, including the Inspector General of Police Balochistan, IG Frontier Corps North, senior officers from CTD, Special Branch, and Levies, along with officials from the Home and Interior departments. All agencies agreed on enhancing coordination, sharing intelligence, and tightening security operations to deny space to terrorist groups across Balochistan and the country.