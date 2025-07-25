PM meets Dr Aafia’s sister, vows support

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met Dr Fowzia Siddiqui, sister of Dr Aafia Siddiqui, on Friday in Islamabad. During the meeting, he assured her that the government would continue to provide all possible legal and diplomatic support regarding Dr Aafia’s imprisonment in the United States. The prime minister stressed that the government is in no way negligent and remains fully committed to the case.

The meeting followed recent developments at the Islamabad High Court (IHC), where a single bench led by Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan issued contempt notices to the prime minister and the federal cabinet. The court was displeased with the government’s failure to submit a detailed report on Dr Aafia’s repatriation, health condition, and legal status. The notices came after a petition filed by Dr Fowzia Siddiqui demanding action on these matters.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, the government has already provided diplomatic and legal assistance in Dr Aafia’s case. Prime Minister Shehbaz had written a personal letter to former US President Joe Biden, urging attention to the matter. Moreover, he formed a special committee headed by Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar to ensure continuous progress on the case.

The committee will keep in close contact with Dr Fowzia Siddiqui and work to facilitate necessary steps for her sister’s release and welfare. The prime minister’s assurance aims to reinforce confidence that the government will actively pursue all avenues to protect Dr Aafia’s rights and health.

Overall, the government’s approach highlights its commitment to resolving the long-standing issue through diplomatic negotiations and legal channels. It also responds directly to the Islamabad High Court’s concerns, signaling a renewed focus on achieving justice for Dr Aafia Siddiqui.