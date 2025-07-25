Gwadar port to unlock $850M export boom

Gwadar Port holds the potential to generate over $850 million annually through value-added seafood and date exports, Maritime Minister Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry said Friday. The minister made these remarks during a high-level meeting focused on operationalising the port, according to a statement from the Ministry of Maritime Affairs.

Gwadar Port, located strategically near the Strait of Hormuz in Balochistan, is key to boosting Pakistan’s regional trade and economic growth. Minister Chaudhry stressed that consistent investment, strategic policies, and improved infrastructure are essential to unlocking this export potential.

He noted that Balochistan’s fisheries sector alone could produce $645 million annually if local fish processing units upgrade technology and add value through better packaging and processing. Currently, the province’s fish catch is only half of its estimated potential due to outdated equipment and regulatory challenges.

The minister also highlighted the date industry, centered in Panjgur and Turbat districts, which produces over 225,000 tonnes yearly — more than half of Pakistan’s total. With enhanced value addition, the date sector could contribute up to $200 million annually in exports.

To further support trade and connectivity, the government plans to increase Pakistan International Airlines’ weekly flights to Gwadar from one to three, including routes to Karachi and Islamabad. A chartered flight system to facilitate business travel is also under consideration.

Earlier this month, the ministry announced plans to expand Gwadar Port’s capacity with new shipping lines and a ferry service linking Pakistan to Gulf Cooperation Council countries. Minister Chaudhry said these initiatives will boost maritime trade and establish Gwadar as a major Arabian Sea hub.