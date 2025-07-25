Unity across faiths is Pakistan’s real strength: DG ISPR

Director General of ISPR, Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, has said that Pakistan’s true strength lies in interfaith harmony and unity among its people. He made this statement while addressing youth and religious representatives during a special session in Lahore. He stated that enemies of Pakistan will always be disappointed because the nation stands united without any religious discrimination.

He highlighted that Pakistan is a peaceful and progressive country where people of all faiths live together with respect and harmony. According to him, shared history, national ideology, and patriotism bind everyone in a strong bond. He praised the spirit of unity that helps the country face every challenge with confidence and courage.

Moreover, Lt Gen Chaudhry mentioned the success of Operation Bunyanun Marsoos, calling it a victory for the entire nation. He said this achievement reflects the collective strength, resilience, and determination of the people and armed forces of Pakistan. The operation’s success showed how unity can defeat any threat or enemy.

He added that the people of Pakistan, regardless of religion, stand like a solid wall whenever the nation faces tough times. This national solidarity, he said, is what frustrates the evil plans of those who wish to harm the country. The DG ISPR appreciated the support and sacrifices made by citizens during difficult times.

In addition, he stressed the key role of youth in shaping Pakistan’s future. He encouraged them to continue spreading messages of peace, harmony, and patriotism in their communities. He assured them that their dedication and unity would take Pakistan forward on the path of progress.

The students present at the event expressed their pride in the Pakistan Armed Forces and paid tribute to their efforts. They praised the military’s commitment to defending the nation and promoting unity across all segments of society.