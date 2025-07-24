Pakistan to tour England for three-test series 2026

Pakistan will visit England for a three-Test series in August and September 2026, the ECB announced Thursday. The series will begin on August 19 at Headingley, Leeds. Next, the second Test will take place at Lord’s, London, starting August 27. The final Test will be at Edgbaston, Birmingham, from September 9. This tour marks Pakistan’s return to England for red-ball cricket after nearly three years.

The last time Pakistan played a Test series in England was in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, no red-ball series took place between the two teams in England. The upcoming series will be a key part of the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle. Both teams will compete for important points to improve their championship standings. Fans can expect competitive cricket across these historic venues.

England’s summer schedule is packed with big cricket events. In June, England will host New Zealand for a three-Test series. After the Pakistan series, India and Sri Lanka will tour England for limited-overs matches. These visits follow their joint hosting of the ICC T20 World Cup early next year. The busy calendar promises an exciting summer for cricket fans.

ECB Chief Executive Richard Gould praised the diverse international schedule. He said the summer will feature “big crowds and fantastic cricket.” The return of Pakistan for Tests adds a strong competitive edge to England’s season. Gould expects fans to enjoy world-class cricket from multiple nations. This optimism highlights England’s growing role in global cricket.

Pakistan’s 2026 England tour signals a welcome return to traditional Test rivalries. The series will showcase top players battling in iconic stadiums. Cricket lovers eagerly await the official fixture and squad announcements. This series will be a major highlight of the ICC Test Championship cycle. The stage is set for thrilling cricket next summer.