FC foils deadly terror attack in Bannu, six personnel injured

In a major security incident, the Frontier Constabulary (FC) successfully repelled a terrorist attack on a checkpost in Bannu’s Takhti Khel area. According to officials, six FC personnel were injured during the assault but managed to force the attackers to retreat. The attack occurred in the border region of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which remains sensitive due to ongoing militant activity.

Bannu police spokesperson Amir Khan told that unidentified terrorists launched an armed assault on the FC checkpost late Tuesday night. The sudden attack targeted security personnel stationed in Takhti Khel, a volatile area near the Afghan border. Despite being taken by surprise, FC troops responded quickly and effectively, preventing a breach of the post.

Due to their swift counteraction, the militants were forced to flee the scene. FC personnel sustained injuries during the gunfight and were immediately moved to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Bannu. Hospital officials confirmed that all six injured were in stable condition and receiving necessary treatment.

Following the attack, police and security forces launched a search operation in the surrounding area. Teams were dispatched to track down the fleeing militants and secure the perimeter. Officials said the operation would continue until the area was fully cleared and the culprits identified.

This latest assault highlights the ongoing threat posed by militant groups in KP’s border regions. Security forces remain on high alert, and authorities have vowed to maintain pressure on hostile elements attempting to destabilize the region. Investigations into the identities and affiliations of the attackers are currently underway.