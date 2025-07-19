PTI warns dissenters before KP Senate elections

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has warned of strict disciplinary action against dissenting members ahead of the Senate elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The party leadership has made it clear that anyone defying official decisions will face immediate expulsion.

PTI leader Barrister Gohar Ali confirmed that some members skipped a crucial meeting on Friday, despite being summoned. He said both he and the Chief Minister waited for them, but they never showed up. The matter was handed over to the political committee, which instructed the candidates to withdraw by Saturday noon or face disciplinary consequences.

The internal rift surfaced after long-serving leaders voiced dissatisfaction with the Senate ticket distribution. Key figures like Irfan Saleem, Ayesha Bano, and Waqas Orakzai protested, accusing the leadership of sidelining loyal workers. However, most covering candidates have now withdrawn their papers after negotiations with the party.

Following the reconciliation, PTI’s political committee approved unopposed Senate elections in KP. The move, backed by the parliamentary party, aims to curb vote trading and ensure transparency. The committee’s decision received full support from the top leadership and PTI founder.

PTI has finalised Murad Saeed, Faisal Javed, and Pir Noorul Haq Qadri for general seats, while Rubina Naz and Azam Swati are nominated for reserved and technocrat seats. Senate elections will be held on July 21 for 11 seats. PTI is expected to secure six seats, while the opposition will claim the remaining five.