Agha eyes aggressive cricket vs. Bangladesh

Pakistan’s T20 captain Salman Ali Agha says the team feels no pressure ahead of their three-match series against Bangladesh. Speaking at a press conference in Dhaka, he emphasized that the players are focused on playing positive and attacking cricket. He praised the team’s unity and confidence, saying everyone is ready for the challenge.

Salman highlighted that the T20 format keeps evolving, and Pakistan aims to match this shift with aggressive intent. He expressed full faith in his squad’s abilities and noted that they have the right players for this style of play. He also called Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan world-class cricketers who have consistently delivered for Pakistan.

He acknowledged the importance of match conditions, stating that Bangladeshi conditions can be decisive. Several Pakistani players have played in local leagues, giving them valuable experience in Dhaka’s environment. Salman said this familiarity could offer a competitive edge.

Calling Bangladesh a strong opponent, he said they challenge any team on their home turf. However, Pakistan is fully prepared to adapt to both match situations and pitch conditions. To get ready, the team practiced on specially designed pitches in Karachi that simulate Dhaka’s conditions.

The three-match T20I series between Pakistan and Bangladesh kicks off tomorrow. The trophy unveiling ceremony has already taken place, and both teams are ready to begin their campaign with high energy and ambition.