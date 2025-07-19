Pakistan navy chief, Libya’s top general discuss regional stability

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf held a high-level meeting with Libya’s Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Saddam Khalifa Haftar, at the Pakistan Naval Headquarters in Islamabad.

The meeting, facilitated by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), centered on a broad range of topics including regional security dynamics, maritime safety, and enhancing bilateral defense cooperation between Pakistan and Libya.

Admiral Ashraf detailed Pakistan Navy’s ongoing initiatives aimed at safeguarding regional maritime routes, emphasizing the importance of regional maritime security patrols in ensuring peace and stability in critical sea lanes. He underscored Pakistan’s commitment to collaborating with regional partners to combat piracy, smuggling, and other maritime threats that affect international trade and security.

لیبیا کی مسلح افواج کے کمانڈر انچیف لیفٹیننٹ جنرل صدام خلیفہ حفتر کی چیف آف دی نیول اسٹاف ایڈمرل نوید اشرف سے نیول ہیڈکوارٹرز میں ملاقات ملاقات میں باہمی دلچسپی کے امور، خطے کی سیکیورٹی صورتحال اور دو طرفہ تعاون پر تبادلہ خیال کیا گیا نیول چیف نے ریجنل میری ٹائم سیکیورٹی… pic.twitter.com/YBmWX8m8rL — PTV News (@PTVNewsOfficial) July 18, 2025

Lieutenant General Haftar expressed his appreciation for Pakistan’s proactive maritime security efforts and acknowledged the role of the Pakistan Navy in contributing to the stability of the Mediterranean and Red Sea regions. He also highlighted Libya’s interest in exploring further defense collaboration, technology sharing, and joint training exercises.

Both leaders reaffirmed their mutual commitment to deepen defense ties, including potential exchanges of expertise, training, and cooperation in defense production and strategic planning. The visit is expected to strengthen military-to-military relations and open avenues for closer engagement between the armed forces of both countries.

This visit follows Lieutenant General Haftar’s recent meeting with Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal Asim Munir, where discussions focused on expanding collaboration in defense manufacturing, capacity building, and strategic partnerships.

The ongoing dialogue between Pakistan and Libya marks a significant step toward enhancing bilateral defense cooperation and contributing to regional security architecture.