Rs. 0.65 per unit relief likely for power users in August

Islamabad: Electricity consumers across Pakistan may see lower power bills in August 2025, as fuel adjustment charges are expected to drop. The likely relief of Rs. 0.654 per unit comes due to cheaper electricity production in June, mainly driven by a surge in hydropower generation.

Hydropower accounted for 39% of the total electricity produced in June, marking a 14% increase from last year. This clean and low-cost source significantly reduced the average cost of power generation. On the other hand, nuclear power became more expensive, with production costs jumping by 60% and output falling 30%, adding pressure to the overall energy mix.

There was no electricity generation from high-speed diesel, which is usually one of the most expensive sources. Furnace oil (RFO), however, remained the costliest fuel used during the month. LNG and imported coal also remained expensive, further stressing the cost side.

According to the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA), 13,744 GWh of electricity was generated in June 2025, with an average cost of Rs. 7.87 per unit. Consumers received 13,310 GWh at an average rate of Rs. 7.68 per unit, which is slightly cheaper compared to the same period last year.

The CPPA has submitted its request to NEPRA for a fuel cost adjustment. A public hearing will be held on July 30, where NEPRA will review the request. If approved, consumers will get the Rs. 0.654 per unit relief in their August 2025 electricity bills, providing some much-needed financial relief amid rising living costs.