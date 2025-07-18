Punjab faces fourth wave of monsoon rains

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued a weather alert for the fourth spell of monsoon rains in Punjab. Strong winds, dust storms, and heavy rainfall are expected in many districts from July 20 to 25.

The PDMA stated that areas like Rawalpindi, Murree, Galiyat, Attock, Chakwal, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Gujrat, Jhelum, and Gujranwala are likely to receive rain accompanied by powerful winds. Cities such as Lahore, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Sargodha, and Mianwali may also see heavy showers during this period.

Additionally, rain is expected in Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, and Bahawalnagar between July 18 and 23. The alert has been sent to local authorities under the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, according to PDMA Director General Irfan Ali Kathia. Departments such as health, irrigation, communications, local government, and livestock have been placed on high alert.

The DG urged the public to stay safe and avoid unnecessary travel during the bad weather. He advised people to stay indoors during storms and avoid being out in open spaces during lightning or thunder.

This alert comes after a National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) report revealed that 178 people lost their lives and 491 were injured across Pakistan between June 26 and July 17 due to monsoon rains and floods. Among the victims were 85 children. Just between July 16 and 17, 54 deaths and 227 injuries were reported due to flash floods, roof collapses, and lightning strikes.