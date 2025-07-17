Govt unleashes Rs250bn for highway overhaul

The federal government has released Rs250 billion to fast-track key highway projects across Pakistan. Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan directed the National Highway Authority (NHA) to complete five major schemes without further delays. These include the M-6 Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway, M-10 Northern Bypass, and important Kaghan-Naran road segments.

At a high-level meeting on Thursday, the minister stressed equal development for all provinces. He announced Rs100 billion for road projects in Balochistan. Work on the N-25 highway and other critical routes will begin quickly. He also insisted that future motorway projects should follow the Public-Private Partnership model to avoid financial burden on the state.

Aleem Khan praised the NHA for boosting its revenue and ordered Rs150 billion of it to be reinvested. He demanded that projects already 90% complete must be finished soon so the Prime Minister can inaugurate them. He also gave the green light to new development plans across all provinces and Gilgit-Baltistan.

To improve travel in Gilgit-Baltistan, the minister approved road expansions, new waiting areas, and protective fencing. He also addressed rumors by confirming that the Lahore-Kasur Road has no connection with Raiwind. Senior officials, including the NHA chairman, shared updates on progress and future planning.

Finally, Aleem Khan directed officials to prepare a new financial model for upcoming projects. He also ordered fresh feasibility reports to support future infrastructure expansion. The government aims to ensure smoother, safer roads for all regions of the country.