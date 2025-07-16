Navy chief emphasizes readiness, tech at high-level conference

ISLAMABAD — The Pakistan Navy’s Command and Staff Conference took place at the Naval Headquarters in Islamabad, presided over by Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Wednesday. The conference brought together top naval leadership, including principal staff officers and field commanders, to review the Navy’s performance and future direction.

The meeting included a detailed review of operational plans, strategic policies, and the evolving security landscape in the region. Admiral Ashraf appreciated the Navy’s professional excellence and its contributions to defending maritime borders, especially during “Ma’araka-e-Haq” (Battle of Truth), where naval forces played a pivotal role in ensuring national maritime security.

The Naval Chief emphasized the importance of keeping sea lines of communication open, maintaining uninterrupted commercial shipping, and securing port operations vital to Pakistan’s trade and economy. He reiterated the Navy’s readiness to counter both conventional threats and non-traditional challenges, such as piracy, smuggling, and cyber warfare.

Admiral Ashraf highlighted the need to adopt modern naval technologies, including unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and autonomous surface and sub-surface vessels. These technologies, he said, are crucial for enhanced surveillance, reconnaissance, and maritime operations, especially in contested waters and choke points.

The conference concluded with a reaffirmation of the Navy’s unwavering commitment to protecting Pakistan’s maritime interests. It also emphasized the importance of joint preparedness, strategic foresight, and technology-driven transformation amid growing regional and global maritime tensions.