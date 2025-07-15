EU to US: Don’t just sell arms, share the cost for Ukraine

The European Union’s foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, has urged the United States to share the financial burden of supplying weapons to Ukraine. Her remarks came after President Donald Trump announced a new plan under which European allies would purchase billions of dollars’ worth of American arms—including Patriot missile systems—to send to Kyiv.

Speaking after a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels, Kallas welcomed the gesture but criticized the US approach of shifting the cost to Europe, stating that “if you promise weapons but expect others to pay, it’s not really your support.”

Trump’s plan also gave Russia 50 days to end the war or face tough new economic sanctions. Meanwhile, several European countries including Germany, Sweden, Denmark, and the Netherlands have already expressed interest in joining the arms-purchase scheme.

While Trump has repeatedly claimed the US has done more than its share for Ukraine, NATO statistics show that European nations now provide the majority of weaponry being sent to Ukraine.

Kallas’s comments highlight growing European frustration over financial expectations, as the war in Ukraine continues into its third year.