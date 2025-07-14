Jaishankar urges China to ease border tensions, end trade curbs

India has asked China to stop trade restrictions and pull back troops from the border to improve relations. Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar met his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Beijing on Monday. This is Jaishankar’s first visit to China since a deadly border clash in 2020. That incident caused a long standoff between the two nuclear powers. However, both sides began easing tensions last October.

Jaishankar said recent progress in talks was due to resolving some friction along the Line of Actual Control. But he warned that more steps are needed. These include further troop withdrawals and ending trade restrictions. He said both sides should focus on cooperation that benefits each other. India believes normal relations are not possible until the situation at the border is fully calm.

Good to meet IDCPC Minister Liu Jianchao in Beijing. Discussed the changing global order and the emergence of multipolarity. Spoke about a constructive India-China relationship in that context. pic.twitter.com/g8BplRMcrc — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 14, 2025

India is also worried about China’s recent limits on key exports. These include rare earth minerals and machines used for high-tech products. Although India has rare earth reserves, its local production remains low. So, these Chinese restrictions could hurt India’s industries. Jaishankar stressed that such barriers must be removed to boost economic ties.

The Indian minister also met Chinese Vice President Han Zheng during his visit. Han told Jaishankar that both countries should respect each other’s concerns. He also said they should work together on practical goals. Jaishankar is in Beijing to attend a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) foreign ministers.

The border between India and China is 3,800 kilometers long and poorly marked. They fought a short war in 1962 over it. Many rounds of talks have been held, but a full solution is still missing. Both countries now seem ready to improve ties, but lasting peace will need clear and steady efforts from both sides.