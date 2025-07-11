Pakistani creators get Veo 3: Google’s AI video tool goes global

Google has expanded access to its advanced creative AI tools, Veo 3 and Flow, to users in over 150 countries, including Pakistan. These tools allow users to convert photos into dynamic eight-second videos with sound using AI-powered photo-to-video features. Google made the announcement on Friday, highlighting the growing popularity of these tools among global users.

In just seven weeks, users worldwide have generated over 40 million Veo 3 videos. These include creative projects like modern fairy tale adaptations, ASMR experiences, and short artistic clips. Pakistani digital creators, storytellers, and influencers now have the opportunity to explore and innovate using these AI tools for content creation.

Using Veo 3, users can select the “Videos” option, upload a photo, describe the scene with audio cues, and watch as the image transforms into a shareable video. These features are available to Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers. Gemini, Google’s AI engine, powers the video generation process, also supporting audio and animation features.

In addition, Google’s AI filmmaking platform “Flow” offers expanded creative tools. Users can now add speech, sound effects, and background audio to their videos. While audio generation is still experimental, users can experiment with it using Flow and Veo 3 Fast, which helps them make more efficient use of their AI credits.

To ensure safety and trust, Google includes a visible watermark and invisible SynthID in all AI-generated content. The company also uses red teaming methods to identify potential risks early and enforce content safety rules. Feedback from users plays a key role in improving the system and preventing misuse.