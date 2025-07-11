Trump’s pro-crypto stance ignites bitcoin’s record surge

Bitcoin soared to a new all-time high of $116,781 on Friday during the Asian trading session, driven by a surge in demand from institutional investors and crypto-friendly policies by U.S. President Donald Trump. The world’s largest cryptocurrency has now gained over 24% in 2025 so far.

Experts say the rally is being powered by large-scale accumulation. “Major institutions are buying aggressively, reducing liquidity on exchanges,” said Joshua Chu, co-chair of the Hong Kong Web3 Association. This demand squeeze has accelerated Bitcoin’s climb to unprecedented levels.

Trump’s recent moves have boosted market confidence. In March, he signed an executive order to create a strategic cryptocurrency reserve. Additionally, he appointed crypto-positive officials like SEC Chair Paul Atkins and AI advisor David Sacks, signaling support at the highest levels.

Meanwhile, Trump’s own business ventures are entering the space. Trump Media & Technology Group filed for an ETF that would invest in multiple cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin. This development has further excited investors betting on mainstream adoption.

Other cryptocurrencies are also on the rise. Ethereum (ETH) gained nearly 5%, reaching $2,998.41 at its peak — the highest in five months. The crypto market appears to be in full rally mode, fueled by favorable U.S. policy and growing institutional interest.