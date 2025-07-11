Altaf Hussain battles severe illness, admitted to London hospital

Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain has been hospitalised in London following a severe illness, party officials confirmed on July 11, 2025. Senior MQM leader Mustafa Azizabadi said doctors conducted multiple tests and are closely monitoring his condition. They appealed to supporters to keep Hussain in their prayers.

Altaf Hussain, living in self-imposed exile in London since 1992, has faced prolonged stress from legal battles, financial difficulties, and the current national and international situation. MQM officials disclosed that his treatment includes blood transfusions due to mental and physical strain.

Born in Karachi in 1953, Hussain founded MQM in 1984 to represent Urdu-speaking migrants. His political influence expanded quickly, with the party dominating urban Sindh in the late 1980s. However, his leadership was also marked by controversies, including accusations of violence and separatist rhetoric.

MQM کے بانی و قائد جناب الطاف حسین کو شدید علالت کےباعث لندن میں اسپتال میں داخل کیاگیا ہے،جہاں انکےمختلف ٹیسٹ کئےگئےہیں۔

تحریک کےتمام کارکنوں، ہمدردوں اور مہاجروں سمیت پوری قوم سےہماری اپیل ہےکہ وہ الطاف بھائی کی صحتیابی اور درازی عمرکےلئےخصوصی دعا کریں۔

Long live Altaf Hussain pic.twitter.com/fg1qrK3UjP — Mustafa Azizabadi (@azizabadi) July 10, 2025

Hussain’s health challenges follow a history of medical issues, including a Covid-19 infection in 2021. Despite political setbacks and legal charges in the UK, he remains a significant figure for MQM supporters, who hope for his recovery.

The MQM founder’s condition remains under careful observation as doctors continue treatment in London’s intensive care unit.