Pakistan launches first-ever national dredging company to strengthen port operations

ISLAMABAD – In a major step towards boosting maritime infrastructure, Pakistan has launched its first National Dredging and Marine Services (NDMS) company to reduce dependence on foreign contractors and cut operational costs at key ports.

The new state-backed firm is formed in collaboration with the Port Qasim Authority, Karachi Port Trust, Gwadar Port Authority, and National Logistics Corporation. It will offer sustainable and cost-effective dredging solutions across Pakistan’s major seaports.

According to officials, operations of the NDMS company are set to begin in October 2025, with capital dredging at Port Qasim as its first major project. Port Qasim is one of the busiest deep-sea ports in the country, playing a vital role in cargo handling.

By building in-house dredging capacity, Pakistan aims to ensure uninterrupted operations throughout the year. This move is expected to improve maritime efficiency, speed up cargo movement, and reduce the costs of port maintenance in the long run.

Moreover, the creation of NDMS aligns with the government’s broader goals to modernize the shipping and logistics sectors. It also supports efforts to enhance regional trade and increase Pakistan’s competitiveness in global maritime routes.

With this development, Pakistan is now better positioned to manage its own marine needs while promoting self-reliance, job creation, and long-term sustainability in the port and logistics industry.