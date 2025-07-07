PCB plans fresh faces as senior trio likely to miss t20 series

Pakistan’s senior players — Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Shah Afridi — are likely to be rested or dropped from the T20 International (T20I) squad for the upcoming series against Bangladesh and West Indies. All three are expected to remain part of the ODI squad, but their absence from the shorter format is being considered as part of a rotation or workload management strategy.

Sources within the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) suggest that the decision is aimed at giving opportunities to young players and managing the workload of key senior cricketers. Babar and Rizwan have been regular fixtures in the side across all formats, while Shaheen has also carried a heavy bowling workload in recent months.

Meanwhile, pacer Haris Rauf has been ruled out of the Bangladesh tour due to a hamstring injury, further weakening the pace attack. On a positive note, fast bowlers Naseem Shah and Mohammad Wasim Jr. have recovered from their injuries and are now available for selection.

The PCB selection committee is expected to announce the final T20I and ODI squads within 24 hours. The upcoming tour will begin with a three-match T20 series against Bangladesh on July 20, 22, and 24 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka.

Following the Bangladesh leg, the Pakistan squad will fly to the USA for a three-match T20 series against West Indies, scheduled on July 31, August 2, and August 3 in Florida. The tour will conclude with a three-match ODI series in Trinidad on August 8, 10, and 12. These tours are seen as crucial preparations ahead of future ICC events and part of Pakistan’s broader strategy to build bench strength.