Texas storm turns deadly: 24 killed as record rainfall triggers flash floods

Torrential rains and deadly flash floods have struck Texas, killing at least 24 people and leaving many more missing. The storm hit several cities, but the worst damage was reported in San Angelo, where floodwaters destroyed roads and homes.

Authorities say parts of Texas saw months’ worth of rain in just a few hours. Streets turned into rivers, and cars were swept away. In some towns, rainfall measured up to 10 inches, flooding homes and trapping families inside.

Emergency services have launched large-scale rescue operations. Over 100 National Guard soldiers have joined the mission to search for missing people and provide aid. Helicopters, boats, and drones are being used to reach affected areas.

Thousands of homes are without electricity, and many roads remain underwater. The flood has caused major damage to infrastructure, schools, and hospitals. Rescue shelters have been opened for displaced families.

Weather experts warn that more rain may fall in the coming days. People in vulnerable areas are urged to stay alert, avoid low-lying regions, and follow safety guidelines. The governor has declared a state of emergency and promised all necessary help.